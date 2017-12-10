Chelsea Aim to Bring in CSKA Moscow's Midfield Starlet Aleksandr Golovin in January

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

According to The Sun, Chelsea are reportedly set to bring in CSKA Moscow’s Russian midfield starlet Aleksandr Golovin.

The Blues’ Russian owner Roman Abramovich is said to be willing to fork out around £15m to bring his fellow countryman to Stamford Bridge.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

With the World Cup looming and the 21-year-old tipped to be one of Russia’s star performers, Abramovich is looking to get the deal secured sooner rather than later before a potential bidding war can ensue, where a deal in January could now be on the cards.

Should a deal be agreed in the winter transfer window, it is not yet known whether Golovin will link up with Conte’s men at Cobham for the second half of the Premier League campaign, or if the youngster will be loaned back to his current club to see out the remainder of the season in Moscow.

However, Golovin may not be seen as an immediate starter for Chelsea, who already have an array of midfield talent with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater in their ranks.

Abramovich is also aware that Golovin will need regular first-team football with the World Cup in mind, so it is more likely that he will be signed and allowed to see out the rest of the season with CSKA.


Though young in age, Golovin has heaps of experience under his belt, with ten full caps and counting for Russia and over 100 appearances for CSKA.

It has been rumoured that Arsenal are also interested in the youngster, but thanks to Abramovich’s Russian ties and his relationship with CSKA Moscow, it would seem that Chelsea have a very strong chance of winning the race for Golovin. 

