Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Claims Title Race Is Over as Blues Face 'Impossible' Challenge

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side's hopes of retaining their Premier League title are over, after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United. Marko Arnautović's sixth minute goal gave the Hammers the win, as the Blues failed to turn their dominance into goalscoring opportunities.

Speaking after the shock defeat, via the Evening Standard, Conte faced questions over whether his side were out of the title race, and offered a bleak analysis of their hopes of retaining their Premier League crown. Conte said:

"To talk about the title race after a defeat is a bit strange, especially this is the fourth defeat this season in 16 games.

"When you have this stat, it's impossible to think you're in the title race. It's impossible - my experience tells me this. You can lose (only) once or twice. After 16 games, if you lose four games your title race never started. 


"We started with a defeat in our home game against Burnley. We lost another game. We have a lot of reason to justify our loss to Manchester City."


Conte attributed his side's lacklustre performance to their midweek Champions League exertions against Atlético Madrid, claiming:


"Many players were tired. We started our pre-season with our players. Our ideas were not so clear (against West Ham). We made a lot of mistakes. We created chances to score but we didn't take them. When you shoot 19 times in a game, it means you attacked but we can do better."

Chelsea will face a tricky trip to Huddersfield Town in midweek, and will be mindful that the Terriers defeated Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium earlier in the season. 

With the December fixture list piling up, Conte will be desperate to keep his best players fit over the festive season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters