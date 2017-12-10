Chelsea to Sanction Loan Deal for Fringe Striker as He Seeks Crucial Game Time Before the World Cup

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Chelsea will supposedly allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, with the striker wanting to play regularly in the run up to next summer's World Cup.

The Belgian hitman has failed to establish himself as a consistent starter since Antonio Conte took charge of the Blues, and has been growing concerned about his playing time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season he played second fiddle for the most part to Diego Costa, and this season it has been a similar story with new signing Alvaro Morata taking up the mantle as the main man up top.

As reported by the Sun, Chelsea are ready to grant Batshuayi his wish and allow him a temporary move away from the club to aid his own World Cup bid.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The paper claims that sending Batshuayi out on loan will mean the club seek to bring in a replacement for him to alleviate the responsibility of Morata.

West Ham have previously been linked with Batshuayi and were pipped at the post to his signing by the Blues after he shone at Euro 2016 - but the Hammers could come back in for him with Javier Hernandez having struggled so far.

Batshuayi, a £33m signing from Marseille, is very much a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge after hitting the goal which sealed the league title for the Londoners last term and also for his refreshing antics on Twitter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters