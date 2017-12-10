Chelsea to Sanction Loan Deal for Fringe Striker as He Seeks Crucial Game Time Before the World Cup

Chelsea will supposedly allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, with the striker wanting to play regularly in the run up to next summer's World Cup.

The Belgian hitman has failed to establish himself as a consistent starter since Antonio Conte took charge of the Blues, and has been growing concerned about his playing time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season he played second fiddle for the most part to Diego Costa, and this season it has been a similar story with new signing Alvaro Morata taking up the mantle as the main man up top.

As reported by the Sun, Chelsea are ready to grant Batshuayi his wish and allow him a temporary move away from the club to aid his own World Cup bid.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The paper claims that sending Batshuayi out on loan will mean the club seek to bring in a replacement for him to alleviate the responsibility of Morata.

West Ham have previously been linked with Batshuayi and were pipped at the post to his signing by the Blues after he shone at Euro 2016 - but the Hammers could come back in for him with Javier Hernandez having struggled so far.

Batshuayi, a £33m signing from Marseille, is very much a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge after hitting the goal which sealed the league title for the Londoners last term and also for his refreshing antics on Twitter.

