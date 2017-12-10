Chelsea Set to Make £20m January Bid for Bundesliga Star as Antonio Conte Eyes Reinforcements

According to reports by the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s board have held a meeting to discuss the possible acquisition of in-form Bayer Leverkusen winger, Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican international has begun his debut campaign in the Bundesliga in fine fettle, registering four goals and four assists in his first 12 appearances for the club.

Though the 20-year-old only arrived in Germany from Belgian side Genk in the summer, the youngster has attracted interest from an array of different clubs, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United all being linked with Bailey in the past.

However, it would now seem that the Blues are now front-runners for the Jamaican’s signature, where they sent scouts over to watch the winger play in Leverkusen's recent 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

Jamaican Leon Bailey Delivers Two Assists In Leverkusen Win https://t.co/BUQfM73TvB pic.twitter.com/hpS28WMBVA — The Jamaican Blogs (@JABlogz) December 10, 2017

Now, if reports are true, Chelsea are said to be preparing an audacious £20m bid to convince the youngster to ditch the Bundesliga to link up with the reigning Premier League champions.

The Chelsea board members have already staged a meeting to discuss the prospect of bringing Bailey to Stamford Bridge, where it would now seem that a January bid for the Leverkusen starlet is imminent.

Chelsea succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 loss to lowly West ham during Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, courtesy of a well worked goal from Marko Arnautovic.

The west Londoners currently sit in third place, but should Liverpool win their game in hand against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon, they will leapfrog Chelsea on goal difference.

Chelsea will travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday night in their next Premier League fixture, looking to get back to winning ways.