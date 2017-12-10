Chelsea Set to Make £20m January Bid for Bundesliga Star as Antonio Conte Eyes Reinforcements

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

According to reports by the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s board have held a meeting to discuss the possible acquisition of in-form Bayer Leverkusen winger, Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican international has begun his debut campaign in the Bundesliga in fine fettle, registering four goals and four assists in his first 12 appearances for the club.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-LEIPZIG

Though the 20-year-old only arrived in Germany from Belgian side Genk in the summer, the youngster has attracted interest from an array of different clubs, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United all being linked with Bailey in the past.

However, it would now seem that the Blues are now front-runners for the Jamaican’s signature, where they sent scouts over to watch the winger play in Leverkusen's recent 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

Now, if reports are true, Chelsea are said to be preparing an audacious £20m bid to convince the youngster to ditch the Bundesliga to link up with the reigning Premier League champions.

The Chelsea board members have already staged a meeting to discuss the prospect of bringing Bailey to Stamford Bridge, where it would now seem that a January bid for the Leverkusen starlet is imminent.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Chelsea succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 loss to lowly West ham during Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, courtesy of a well worked goal from Marko Arnautovic.

The west Londoners currently sit in third place, but should Liverpool win their game in hand against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon, they will leapfrog Chelsea on goal difference.

Chelsea will travel to Huddersfield on Tuesday night in their next Premier League fixture, looking to get back to winning ways. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters