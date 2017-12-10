Gunners Star Jack Wilshere Admits Desperation to Regain Place in Arsenal Starting Lineup

Jack Wilshere is doing his best job at trying to give Arsene Wenger a midfield dilemma. The 25-year-old, who is clawing to get back to full fitness, wants his place back in the Premier League side.

The England man has had a career plagued with injuries, up to this point, having been injured 1,000 days in his senior career, along with missing 155 games.

However, since his arrival back from injury, Wilshere has been a key contributor to Arsenal's Europa League campaign, getting his side cleanly through to the knockout stages, showing outstanding form.

Against BATE Borisov, the fan favourite was almost untouchable, scoring a stunning goal in the 6-0 rout of the side from Belarus.

Wilshere showed Wenger that he has maintained the ability to run the show during Europa League games, but now wants the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Even though the longtime Gunner had an impressive showing in their midweek clash, he was amongst the substitutes in Arsenal's league encounter with Southampton.

However, he will be desperate to be in the starting lineup for both club and country in the future and is growing in confidence with every game, claiming: “Of course, I think I am good enough.

“I felt that, even when I was a 16-year-old and I was with players here who were international players, that I was good enough to be in the team.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, then who is going to believe in you?

“All you do is feel ­confident in yourself that, if you get the opportunity to get into the team, you will hopefully improve the team. If the opportunity comes this weekend, I’ll be ready.”

Wilshere has also explicitly stated his desire to play for England in the World Cup next summer claiming: “I want to play for my country. I haven’t for a while.





“The manager seems not to favour me, if you like, in that he hasn’t picked me recently. He picked me once and, since then, I have not been in.

“He said he wants me to be playing regularly in the Premier League and, fair enough, that is what I have to do.

“I have been playing in the Europa League and I have felt I have done well. If that is not enough, then I have got to get in the Premier League team.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Until I do that, I am not going to be in his plans. I accept that. And I will try and work hard to get into the Premier League team and, ultimately, into the England team.”

Wilshere is not only playing for his short-term future with Arsenal - but also in the long-term as his contract is set to run out in June and negotiations for a new deal are set to commence next month.

However, the 25-year-old refuses to allow this to be a distraction:

"Nothing else goes through your head when you’re playing, except who you are playing against and what you can do to ­affect the game,” he said.

“If I am a substitute, I am thinking, ‘What can I do, coming off the bench?’

“You know, sometimes, when I am at home I think, ‘What is going to happen? I have only got six months left.’

“But once I am at the training ground, I’m focused, preparing for the next game.”