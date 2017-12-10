Man Utd Jose Mourinho Lavishes Praise on Cristiano Ronaldo After Real Star Wins 5th Ballon d'Or

Thursday night saw Cristiano Ronaldo equal Lionel Messi's record as he won his fifth Ballon d'Or after another great year in club football.

This came in the same year that Real Madrid managed to win a double in the form of a La Liga title and the Champions League.

Jasper Juinen/GettyImages

Former Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho sent words of praise to the Portugal captain in an interview with France Football ahead of the Manchester Derby, the Metro reports.

"My children never saw Pele play, but they know who he is, he told the French outlet. "In 40 years their kids will know who Cristiano is, and he will be part of the football story forever."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Ronaldo has achieved a whopping 622 goals and 202 assists in all competitions over his illustrious career.

When Mourinho was still coach at the Bernabeu, it was reported that there was a fall out between the coach and his star player, ultimately leading to his sacking back in 2013.

The Manchester United manager insisted that things were blown out of proportion as he said: "The only thing I can say is that I don’t have a personal problem with him, I think he feels the same.

"It was a simply a good coach-player relationship. What united us was a desire to win trophies together. In the three years we spent together, I think he improved as a player with me and I improved as a coach with him."