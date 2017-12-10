Man Utd Preparing Club Record £95m Bid for Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are planning a club record move to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Sunday Express have reported.

Manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to Rome to watch the 22-year-old, and has decided he will try to lure him to Old Trafford.

But United will reportedly be forced to spend more than the £89.3m they paid for current record signing Paul Pogba last year.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio for just £16m from Belgian club Genk in 2015, but has excelled in Serie A and is now one of the most in-demand players in Europe.

The Serbian international has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Juventus, although United are now considered favourites to secure his signature.

Milinkovic-Savic signed a new contract with Lazio earlier this year, but he may be tempted by the clubs expressing an interest.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

United scouts were in attendance as the midfielder scored and provided an assist in a 2-1 win over Sampdoria last weekend.

Mourinho is in search for another option in the midfield with Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera all out of contract in the summer.





Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put a £100m asking price on Milinkovic-Savic, and United are believed to be willing to pay close to his demands.

“We have received offers from him, some of which are way over £60million," Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare said recently. “However, none have come from Juventus.

“He signed a new contract six months ago and this means he’s happy here.”