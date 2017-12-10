Man Utd Stopper David De Gea Reveals Why He Struggled to Adapt in England

David De Gea has lifted the lid on why he struggled so much when he first came to English football, and also explained why he doesn't shout at his teammates.

The Spanish stopper has been a pillar of consistency over the past few years, and is now widely regarded as the very best in the world, with Manuel Neuer having been a long term injury victim.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

De Gea has been in fine form, but things weren't always rosy as the scrawny youngster initially struggled under Sir Alex Ferguson and the physicality of the English game.

Speaking with Thierry Henry for Sky Sports, he said: "It was really difficult for me at the beginning, not just with football, with life and everything, the weather and the language.

"But step by step I kept my focus on football, trying to improve, and going to the gym to improve my body. Now I am really happy here, stronger as a goalkeeper and as a person, everything."

One thing De Gea has shown in Manchester United colours in recent seasons is his impressive calmness and poise, and the 27-year-old revealed why he doesn't vent at his teammates on the pitch.

He added: "After a great save or a mistake by a defender I prefer not to shout on him, I prefer to wait and say it inside of the dressing room.

"I was always like that. I am relaxed, I try to be normal after a mistake, and when I make a mistake I don't want people coming to me on the pitch shouting at me. So I try to do the same with my players, to give confidence to them. That's it, it's football, you have to make mistakes, it's normal!"