Palace's Pape Souare Handed Lifeline to Return to Action With 2 European Giants Monitoring

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare may be given an opportunity to rediscover both form and fitness after his terrible car accident last year, with Marseille and Galatasaray both reportedly interested in the Senegal international.

Souare was out of action for 12 months after sustaining a broken jaw and thighbone as a result of the crash, but he has managed to make appearances in two League Cup ties for Palace this season.

Palace’s awful start to the season has found the south Londoners in a relegation battle, with their 2-2 draw last time out to Bournemouth sinking Palace to 20th in the table. This, along with the presence of left backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp has worked to halt Souare’s return to regular first-team action.

Souare is keen to make the Senegal squad for the World Cup next summer, where Marseille and Galatasaray are both keen to provide the 27-year-old with a lifeline.

Both clubs have been watching Souare’s performance data from his appearances with both the first team and under 23 squad this season, highlighting their keenness to acquire the Senegalese.

Souare has been an incredibly popular figure at Selhurst Park following his arrival in 2015, but in his last match for Palace, which resulted in a 4-1 loss to Bristol City, Palace fans threw his shirt back at him after he handing it to the travelling supporters.

Palace will welcome high-flying Watford to Selhurst Park on Tuesday night looking to get back to winning ways, before travelling to Leicester for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.