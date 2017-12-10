Paul Clement 'Hopeful' Swansea's Late Win Against West Brom Will Be the Start of Many More

Swansea manager Paul Clement stressed the importance of the three points his side picked up, after a scrappy 1-0 win against West Brom on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "The most important thing to was that we got the result, we really needed those three points and fortunately we were able to get them."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Clement echoed the comments of his opposing number Alan Pardew on the level of football played at the Liberty Stadium.

"It was a scrappy game, there were a lot of nerves from both teams, the game lacked quality at times, but other times some good football."

Wilfried Bony's 81st minute winner was enough to secure the victory for the Swans, after a dull and unimpressive first hour.

"I think we deservedly took the lead. It wasn't easy, we had to really fight for it and then we had a nervous moment when they got a good cross in and a header over the bar."

HAPPY TO BE ON THE SCORESHEET AGAIN! FANS WERE AMAZING AS ALWAYS. COME ON SWANSEA!!! #BELIEF @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/QypeunDxSp — Wilfried Bony (@wilfriedbony) December 9, 2017

On-loan striker Tammy Abraham had the chance to make it 2-0 when through on the counter, but his attempt to chip Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster ended up going wide.





"We had a fantastic chance to seal it at the end. I think Tammy wasn't quite sure that Luciano [Narsingh] was up there.

"It could've been a 2-0 win, but we'll take that the way we've been playing and the results we've had recently. "

Clement made three substitutions, all of whom were attackers, which emphasized the intent to secure the win.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We needed to win the team that I picked and the bench that I had today had good options and I thought the subs that came on did a really good job.

"[Jordan] Ayew and Narsingh and Tammy, with the exception of that last incident, did really well.

"I think we showed the spirit to go on and get the victory. I think the changes we made showed our intent and we got over the line in the end.

"We've had a lot of games recently where we've been on the wrong end of a one-goal deficit and fortunately today it went in our favour."

Clement spoke of the difference it's been for him since joining the club in January: "It's been tough, it's been a big reality check for me. With the last club I was at, we weren't used to being the losing side."

Clement, who left his position as assistant manager at Bayern Munich to join Swansea, has worked extensively under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"We stayed true to what we believe in. It's one victory that hopefully is the start of many more and what we have to do is kick on from this and not go back to the way that we've been."