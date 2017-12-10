Pep Suggests Language Barrier May Have Scuppered Man Utd Offer After 2012 Meeting With Sir Alex

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson and a possible opportunity to join Manchester United in 2012.

The Catalan coach was on a year-long sabbatical when he dined with Ferguson, but opted to take over at Bayern Munich before signing for Manchester City last year.

Guardiola has insisted, however, that his discussion with the legendary United coach was not with the purpose of recruiting him for Old Trafford.

“My English in that period was not as good as it is right now – and so maybe I just didn’t understand what Sir Alex told me," he said, quoted by Goal.

“We met in a magnificent restaurant for dinner and I think he has said he suggested to me something about going to Old Trafford.

“But I really don’t remember that. We spoke about life, about football, about the Premier League, I remember.

“But there was no message sent to me under the table about United. I think I would remember that.

“It was just two friends, two colleagues in football, talking about many, many things. What I do remember was that Sir Alex spoke really fast and it was difficult to understand him.





“But it was nice because he chose an amazing restaurant – and of course he paid!”

Guardiola added: “In that period I had already talked to Bayern ­Munich and it was clear to me that I was going to experience Germany.

“Bayern Munich were the first club to call me, and then ­Manchester City, but I had already decided to try to prove myself in Germany and live that experience.

“After that, from almost the day I arrived, Manchester City asked me again and I said that if I went to the Premier League I would go to them.

“I spoke to [City chairman] ­Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] and [City director of football] Txiki ­[Begiristain] again during my last period in Bayern Munich and they showed more ­interest than any other club to pick me up.

“That was so important to me – and believe me, I don’t have any regrets.”