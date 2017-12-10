Philippe Coutinho Demands Assurances From Liverpool Over Barcelona Move

Philippe Coutinho has demanded assurance from Liverpool that he will be granted his wish of a move to Barcelona, the Mirror have reported.

The Brazilian midfielder was the subject of three rejected bids from the Catalan club during the summer, the last of which totalled £114m.

Barcelona are expected to rekindle their interest when the January transfer window opens next month, and Coutinho wants to be guaranteed that a deal will be completed ahead of next summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It would allow the 25-year-old to focus on playing for Liverpool until the end of the season in the knowledge that he will join Barcelona next campaign.

Coutinho's form has not suffered despite his evident desire for a dream move to Barcelona. He scored a superb hat-trick - his first for the club - as Liverpool thrashed Spartak Moscow 7-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Coutinho was made captain of the team for the emphatic victory, a reward for his excellent form of recent weeks.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But Liverpool are likely to be more willing to negotiate with Barcelona now than they were last summer.

Agreeing to a move in the summer in advance will allow the Reds enough time to search for an adequate replacement.

Coutinho is aware that Barcelona will not be prepared to wait indefinitely, however, so is keen to ensure that a transfer is completed as soon as possible.

The Brazilian international has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.