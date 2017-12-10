Raheem Sterling Gives Intriguing Response When Asked About Manchester City Departure Rumours

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Raheem Sterling has played a pivotal part in Manchester City's unbeaten streak this season, going on to score some vital goals for the Citizens to keep on top of the Premier League. 

With reports of Alexis Sanchez coming over to the Etihad soon, news has resurfaced of Arsene Wenger interested in a swap deal with the English winger. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

Talking to the press, Sterling revealed that he was happy at City but is open to a move to another club, just not Arsenal, Daily Mail reported. 

“I’m happy at Man City. But nobody knows what the future brings so one day, definitely, it would be nice to play abroad,” the 23-year-old said. “It would be a great experience. Spain’s attractive. Anywhere the weather is nice really!”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

When asked about a potential move to the Emirates, Sterling immediately denied the chance of playing in North London as his friends are there. 

"Nah, can’t be in London. I can’t be near my friends," he said. “They got to stay down there.”

With his contract coming to an end at City in 2020, will Sterling still play at the Etihad if new wingers are brought in?

More importantly, if Sanchez does come over from Arsenal, what will happen to the Englishman?

