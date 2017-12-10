Raheem Sterling Reveals How Pep Guardiola Has Improved His Game & Why His Mum Is His Biggest Critic

Raheem Sterling has revealed how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has helped bring about a significant improvement in his game this season, and spoken of the high expectations of his mum.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to the season, scoring nine goals in 13 Premier League games for the runaway leaders.

And he has hailed the impact of Guardiola ahead of Sunday's crucial derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has not just helped me, but helped the whole squad and the environment in the club," Sterling told Sky Sports. "He has brought a winning mentality in there and it is just great to see.

"It is the simple things that he makes looks great and that is why we have been striving as he has brought his own touch to the club, charisma, chefs, everything, which is really good.

"Because I control the ball with the outside of my foot a lot, if I control it with an open body, then I am directly at the defender and it takes less time.

"He says that could be a crucial part of the game for you, to get that touch out of your feet, instead of having it so close to your feet. Because normally when I control it, I want it right at my foot to then move left or right.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"But he is saying if you get it out of your feet, then you are running directly at the defender. One of the best things about him is that simple stuff that you might not pick up on yourself. He just watches over and gives you an idea of what you can do better. And that is what is really good about him."

It is not only Guardiola that strives for more improvement in Sterling. His mother, he has revealed, regularly offers constructive criticism.

"To be fair, she has been on holiday for about a month now," he said. "I got a phone call from Jamaica and she was buzzing I scored against Burnley. So that made her day. But she still says I should shoot more.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"She always gives me advice, but she is really happy with the way I have settled and she can see my focus and where my head is at. She can see what I'm trying to do and has confidence to try and give me the right advice.

"Her biggest problem is mainly when I do not have a shot. She has seen me play at youth-team level and so she is like, 'what has changed?'

"It is just to have people like that around you, like my mum and agent. They have seen me play at a young age and know what I can do and they try to help me to be that player again."