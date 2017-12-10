Real Madrid Step Up Interest in Spurs Stopper Lloris as Florentino Perez Loses Patience With Navas

December 10, 2017

Spanish supremos Real Madrid are reported as having ramped up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Mirror are reporting that Florentino Perez wants to bring in a new stopper for Zinedine Zidane, with Keylor Navas getting off to a less than impressive start this term.

The La Liga champions have listed Manchester united's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois as replacements, but are also looking at the Frenchman as they plan to cast a wide net.

Lloris is said to be worth £25m, a fee Real would have no qualms parting with. And, according to the report, they will move for the 30-year-old if Tottenham fail to win silverware this season.

The player, who turns 31 next month, hasn't won a single trophy since joining the North London side, and his only final appearance came in the League Cup, a match lost to rivals Chelsea.

Perez believes that Zidane's status could be used to convince the player to move to Spain. But the manager only last week claimed that he was happy with the keepers currently at his disposal.

"I have two goalkeepers, understand?" he said to reporters, via the Metro. "I am a Real Madrid coach and I am happy with my two goalkeepers, I will always say the same. I saw Keylor well, although we can always give a little bit more, like always."

Spurs, meanwhile, have very little hope of winning the Premier League title this season, having come close in recent times. As things stand, they trail leaders Manchester City by 18 points and are in danger of finishing out of the top four this season.

They're in great form in European competition, however, and may fancy their chances of having a right go at the Champions League.

