Ronaldo Founds Support From an Unlikely Source in Real's 5-0 Mauling of La Liga Rivals Sevilla

Cristiano Ronaldo led his Real Madrid side to an emphatic 5-0 win over La Liga rivals Sevilla on Saturday night, but it would seem that the Portuguese star had some added support from an unlikely source.

Ronaldo’s league form has been way below his typically high standards this season, with the 32-year-old only managing to register a humbling two goals in ten league appearances prior to last night’s match.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, the recently crowned Ballon d’Or recipient managed to put that behind him against Sevilla, matching his tally for the season with a quick-fire first half brace, the first coming after some fine build-up play between Marco Asensio and Ronaldo, with the second coming via a coolly dispatched penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 50+ goals in seven successive seasons. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSER0kkWHu — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 9, 2017

After a fine week for Ronaldo which saw the Real talisman pick up his fifth Ballon d’Or trophy- matching the record set by Barcelona man and arch-footballing-rival Lionel Messi- it seemed that it wasn’t just his Madrid teammates on the pitch against Sevilla who were backing the star.

Reported by 101 Great Goals, Sevilla midfielder Guido Pizzaro was seen wearing Cristiano Ronaldo branded Nike shin pads.

Guido Pizzaro who is from Argentina is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, Look at the shin pads. In the end Sevilla got thrashed 5-0 by Real Madrid. @ActuFoot_ pic.twitter.com/GQrXcywS7L — footballnews (@footynews33) December 9, 2017

Of course, this isn’t much to go by, but in a match that were Sevilla to have won, they would have found themselves leap-frogging Real Madrid into third place in La Liga, so it is a surprising show of respect in a game which had so much on the line.

The 2017/18 campaign so far has been Madrid’s worst start to a campaign since 2008, but last night’s triumph has now brought them within touching distance of league-leaders Barcelona, who currently sit five points ahead of Real with a game in hand.

Real Madrid next face Al Jazira on Wednesday night in the Club World Cup semi-final, before hosting Barcelona in their next league encounter which could be the turning point in Real’s below-par start to the campaign should they be victorious in the first El Classico of the season.