Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Refuses to Rule Out Potential Move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a possible Tottenham return for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The Welshman, who left White Hart Lane for the Spanish capital in 2013, has been linked with an exit in the summer.

Bale has found himself hindered by injuries this season, although Pochettino has expressed his admiration for the player.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Of course he’s a fantastic player. I saw him in Madrid when we played there," the Argentine coach said, quoted by Football.London.

"He’s always kept in contact with the people who worked here in the past. I don’t have a close relationship with him or the people around him. But you never know what’s going to happen in football."





Bale joined Los Blancos in a then world record £86m deal, and has lifted a number of trophies - including two Champions League titles - since his arrival.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But he has been on the periphery this campaign due to injury problems, scoring just three goals in ten appearances so far.





Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Bale, who has absent for both of his side's Champions League games against his former club.





The 28-year-old has been kept out of Real Madrid's last eight La Liga games with recurring calf and hamstring problems.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, claimed last month that he "wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid".