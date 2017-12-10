Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Refuses to Rule Out Potential Move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a possible Tottenham return for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The Welshman, who left White Hart Lane for the Spanish capital in 2013, has been linked with an exit in the summer.

Bale has found himself hindered by injuries this season, although Pochettino has expressed his admiration for the player.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Of course he’s a fantastic player. I saw him in Madrid when we played there," the Argentine coach said, quoted by Football.London.

"He’s always kept in contact with the people who worked here in the past. I don’t have a close relationship with him or the people around him. But you never know what’s going to happen in football."


Bale joined Los Blancos in a then world record £86m deal, and has lifted a number of trophies - including two Champions League titles - since his arrival.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But he has been on the periphery this campaign due to injury problems, scoring just three goals in ten appearances so far.


Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Bale, who has absent for both of his side's Champions League games against his former club.


The 28-year-old has been kept out of Real Madrid's last eight La Liga games with recurring calf and hamstring problems.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, claimed last month that he "wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid".

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters