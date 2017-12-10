VIDEO: Man City Drum Up Derby Day Hype by Posting Epic Build Up Clip Featuring Pep & Jose

Manchester City have set to work raising the hype for Sunday's Derby by posting a clip featuring Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho and their offerings from their press conferences this week.

The Citizens take the short trip to Old Trafford in the late game, and will be seeking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with second-placed Manchester United desperate for a win themselves to close the gap.

It has been billed as one of the biggest Manchester Derbies in years, and City have tapped into that notion by putting out an edited clip of Guardiola and Mourinho speaking in turns about the crunch clash.

What did the bosses say ahead of the 175th #ManchesterDerby? 🗣 #utdvcity pic.twitter.com/WiR68xLH4q — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 9, 2017

The Portuguese says at one point: "The derby is something special for the people. For us, in the end, it's [the chance for] three points. But honesty, I think, for the people born in the city and feeling the colours in that good positive rivalry - I think it's a special match."

Guardiola acknowledges the balance of United, saying: "They defend well. I don't know how many goals [they've] conceded at home - I think one or two, no more than that. They don't only defend well, they create chances."

The game is undoubtedly each side's biggest of their respective seasons, and could have a huge say in the destination of this season's Premier League trophy.

