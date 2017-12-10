West Ham Match Winner Reveals 'No Nonsense' David Moyes is Helping the Team to Improve

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has revealed the no-nonsense style of new manager David Moyes is helping the team to turn a corner.

The Austrian international, who scored the game's only goal against Chelsea on Saturday to steal all three points, believes the Scot's arrival has brought about refreshing change in the dressing room, despite three poor opening results.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Every day we have to work hard under this coach and there are no excuses. Everybody needs to do his main job and do two or three more jobs on the pitch.

"We are working hard as a team and I think you could see that in the game and if we continue to do that, we will be hard to beat.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"We need to keep up this level. It's a busy month and we're going to have a game every three days so it's going to be hard, so we need to recover well and go again against Arsenal on Wednesday."

West Ham's unlikely victory over Chelsea saw them climb closer to escaping the relegation zone, and they're now breathing down the necks of West Brom who are one place above them on goal difference.

Soccer

