West Ham United Boss David Moyes Hails Team Spirit After Shock 1-0 Win Over Champions Chelsea

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

West Ham United boss David Moyes has praised his side after their shock 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League. 

A sixth minute Marko Arnautović goal sealed the three points for the Hammers, as they dug in and frustrated the visitors for the rest of the match. Despite dominating possession, the Blues didn't land a single shot on target in the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the key London derby victory, via the Daily Mail, Moyes expressed his delight at the surprise win, praising his side's determination and spirit in winning the match. Moyes said:

"The win was the biggest thing, to get a win in the is really hard especially against the champions.

"The spirit of the team, how they stuck together pleased me. The basics were in the main done well. I got a big boost from the performance at Manchester City, we didn't take any points from it, but there was something to talk positive about. 


"We look harder to beat at the moment, we have people who can create and score goals so if we can get the back end sorted we might give ourselves a chance of earning some points."


Moyes' comments came after the Hammers earned their first clean sheet in nine matches, with the defence clearly benefiting from their manager's tactical expertise.

West Ham's tricky run of fixtures continues next week, as they welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Hammers' big win over Chelsea sees them rise to 18th in the table, as they look to claw themselves out of a tightly packed relegation zone. 

