Zinedine Zidane Claims Real Madrid Did Not Play the Best 45 Minutes of the Season Despite 5-0 Win

Real Madrid are back on track. After a slightly mediocre start to the season, Los Blancos have proved to have recovered their form in the best possible way as they humiliated Sevilla with a 5-0 home win on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning La Liga champions scored five goals in less than 45 minutes thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brace as well as Nacho, Achraf and Toni Kroos.

Zinedine Zidane looked reborn at the press conference in the aftermath of the game, but claimed that Real Madrid have made better performances during the season as he said:





"I do not think it was the best 45 minutes of the season. Yes by goals, because we never did it. But at the level of the game, I think we've had good matches too.

"In La Liga against Real Sociedad, or Borussia Dortmund in Champions. But the feeling is good, to score five goals to a difficult team like Sevilla, and with a clean sheet. But for me, it is not the best.

"It's a match and nothing more. We can be very happy because scoring five goals today at Sevilla is not easy. I am happy for the goals of Cristiano, for the players who did not have many minutes and they did very well, for the game, for everything in general. It was very important to add the three points today."

Real Madrid have a big game to prepare as they are set to face Al Jazira in the Club World Cup next Wednesday, but could be doing so without a few injured players. Zidane commented:





"We will see if Bale and Varane are ready for the Mundialito. I hope they train normally on Tuesday and we'll see what we'll do with them.

"Hopefully we will improve, yes. Keep it that way forever. It is what we are going to try. We scored 8 goals in the last two games.

"The only thing is that we have to continue with our work and this party does not mean anything. You have to put all the desire on Wednesday, like today. If we do, we will have more options to win the game. "