6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League Weekend as Man City Strengthen Grip on Title

After another frenetic weekend of Premier League football, it seems there is only one place the title will end up come the end of the season.

Manchester City strengthened their grip on the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Manchester United, while there were more twists in games involving the top six and relegation candidates.

Here are some of the best moments from another great round of Premier League fixtures.

Best Late Drama

Crystal Palace's match with Bournemouth was an absolute nerve-shredder, with both teams needing a win to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Belgian striker Christian Benteke was in dire need of a goal, without a strike since April, and took the ball from Crystal Palace's normal penalty taker, Luka Milivojevic, as the Eagles looked to beat Bournemouth in added time after Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the box.

Milivojevic had scored a penalty earlier in the game and would have been a safe bet to net again, but Benteke took it, stuttered in his run up and then prodded a tame effort straight at Asmir Begovic.

Come the end of the season, the two points lost by Benteke on Saturday could be the difference between Premier League survival and relegation.

Best Upset

Not many saw West Ham beating Chelsea at the weekend.

Marko Arnautovic well and truly put the cat among the pigeons when he slalomed into the box and curled past Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea just could not muster a response as the Hammers claimed all three points.

The win, David Moyes' first since taking over at the London Stadium, took West Ham level on points with West Brom as they look to beat the drop.

Best Goal

While it wasn't as anything as good as Marco van Basten's wonder strike or Pajtim Kasami's effort, both of which it has been compared to, Jermain Defoe's goal against Palace was certainly the best of the weekend.

Latching onto a lobbed ball forward, the England forward smacked the ball on the half volley over Julian Speroni and into the far corner, helping Bournemouth earn a point at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Salah's pearler against Everton is a close second, while Christian Eriksen's strike on the counter against Stoke is also worth a mention.

Best Save

He may have conceded five but Stoke's Jack Butland ensured things didn't get overly messy at Wembley against Tottenham.

With Eriksen well placed to net his second, Butland stuck out two hands instinctively to keep the Dane out, denying Tottenham a sixth.

Ederson's close range stop from Romelu Lukaku is up there but didn't show the same technical ability as Butland's effort.

Best Assist

Romelu Lukaku. Great banter.

Best Post-Match Bust-Up

After Manchester City outclassed Manchester United to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly splashed with milk and water while Blues co-assistant boss Mikel Arteta was left bloodied.

Sky sources: @ManCity assistant coach Mikel Arteta suffered cut to his head in incident following yesterday's game against @ManUtd at Old Trafford. #SSN pic.twitter.com/4l9BKJ8zEf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 11, 2017

The Mirror claim Mourinho asked the City squad to tone down their celebrations, resulting in a clash with Ederson, while Lukaku was also involved in the fracas.

While City were evidently the classier side on the football pitch, it seems both sides let themselves down after the game.