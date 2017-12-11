AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone Admits Rossoneri Signed Too Many Players During Summer Window

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has admitted that the Italian side may have made too many signings during the summer.

The Rossoneri brought in a whopping 13 new players, including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Nicola Kalinic, Lucas Biglia and Andrea Conti. But that has done little to impact their form, as they already look to be out of the title race, sitting in seventh place on the table, 16 points adrift of leaders and rivals Inter Milan.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Speaking to Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday, Fassone gave his thoughts on Milan's season so far, conceding that perhaps too many new faces came in.

“We’ve probably signed too many players," he admitted. "A huge change was needed but we also wanted to keep 6-7 players from the last season.





"We thought we may have struggled at the beginning of the campaign. Truth is, we had a good start to the season and our struggles begun afterwards.

Gennaro Gattuso oversees his first win as AC Milan coach thanks to a Giacomo Bonaventura double against Bologna. 👌



Reckon he enjoyed it? #UEL pic.twitter.com/WGObx6dAHz — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 10, 2017

“I’d do the same signings again even if we are aware that we made a couple of mistakes. Biglia, Kalinic and Bonucci will return to the highest standards.”





“Gattuso? We all know him, he has passion and personality. He is on very good terms with every player, there is an amazing group and Gattuso is a real fighter. This AC Milan is clearly lacking of something but we have passion and commitment. Gattuso is on very good terms with the players and the club.”





“Bonucci will become the same player we admired at Juventus. He is a top player and he is fit right now. He is a leader.”