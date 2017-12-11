Alexandre Lacazette Praises Arsenal Star Teammates After Strong Start to Gunners Career

Alexandre Lacazette has praised the impacts of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez on the club's official website following the Frenchman's good start to his Arsenal career.

The 26-year-old became the club's record signing in the summer, and spoke highly of their chemistry on the pitch since his arrival in the summer.

Only two @Arsenal players have scored more goals in their first 15 #PL appearances for the club than Alexandre Lacazette (8) – Alexis Sanchez (9) & Ian Wright (10) pic.twitter.com/kaKYlYqhKJ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2017

Speaking to Arsenal's website, he said: “For Mesut, it’s about passes, his vision of the game and passes." On Sanchez, he said: "And for Alexis [Sanchez], perseverance. He always wants to go further, be stronger and rise higher. As well as being very fast, he always wants go even further."

Speaking on both players and his relationship with them, he added: “I already get on very well with them in every day life. On the pitch, we’ve gotten to a point where we understand one another better, better than at the beginning."

Lacazette will be praying for both players to extend their contracts, as both Sanchez and Ozil look set to leave when their deals expire at the end of the season.