Angry Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Penalty Decision in Merseyside Derby Draw

A visibly furious Jurgen Klopp has criticised the decision to award Everton a penalty in Sunday's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw.

Liverpool led through a superb Mohamed Salah strike, but were pegged back when Dejan Lovren was deemed to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box and Wayne Rooney converted from the spot.

Klopp, who had seen his side dominate throughout, was adamant that the penalty should not have been awarded.

"Our performance was good," he told Sky Sports. "I saw only one team playing. I can't believe the situation with all the challenges. We were clean and didn't make any fouls.

"There is always one nasty one – [Gylfi] Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card. You see the picture of the penalty. Calvert-Lewin is smart but it is nothing. But it is a penalty and one team can celebrate and we can't.

"I don't understand why the ref is doing that [giving the penalty]. I didn't use one swear word. Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn't have a shot on target bar the penalty."





Klopp opted to start with both Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho on the bench, a decision that some have suggested proved costly, but he stood by his choice.

"That is my job," he added. "I make decisions that I think are right. It is your job to say afterwards if it is right. We lived more or less in their box. We could have scored earlier. I have to live with that."