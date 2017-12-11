Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Face Fight for Top 4 Finish as There are Too Many 'Top Teams'

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that the reigning Premier League champions face a challenge to finish in the top four this season as there as too many 'top teams' competing for too few Champions League places.

Chelsea lost ground over the weekend following a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling West Ham and just four points separates them in third place from sixth place Spurs.

"There's a problem in this league. There are six top teams and there are only four places for the Champions League and two places for the Europa League," Conte is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph following the weekend's results.

The Chelsea boss already appears resigned to the fact that his team will fail to defend their title after Manchester City's runaway start and is now focused solely on a top four place, even prioritising qualifying for next season's Champions League over competing in this season's.

"You have targets, also if Manchester City has many points over you, you have an important target to try to get into the top four and play in the Champions League. Don't forget, two years ago Chelsea missed this target, last season we didn't play European games," he explained.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Our priority is to play the league. I repeat, we have our target to try to play for one of the four places in next season's Champions League. This target is very important for me, for the players and for all. I repeat, it is not simple to reach the first four positions."

Having secured progress from the Champions League group, Chelsea await the identity of their first knockout round opponent with the 15 other qualifiers.

Spurious gossip from Don Balon in Spain has it that the Conte will be sacked as soon as the Stamford Bridge club are eliminated from Europe, with ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique allegedly already lined up to take his place in west London.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters