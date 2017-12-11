Arsenal Fans Rage at Match Saving Striker as Saints Celebration Wreaks of Cherries Comeback

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

While all Arsenal fans were relieved to see Olivier Giroud's late header nestle into the back of Fraser Forster's net on Sunday to rescue a point against Southampton, not all Gunners were happy to see the Frenchman run off to celebrate.

Some of the Gunners faithful were keen to vent their frustration online, with more than a few tweets criticising the 31-year-old for optimising a small club mentality.


Giroud was involved in a similar incident last season when Arsenal visited Bournemouth in January. After falling 3-0 down to the hosts, Alexis Sánchez and Lucas Pérez brought Arsenal back to within touching distance of a point.

The former Montpellier striker rose highest to meet a cross from Granit Xhaka and rescue a draw for the Gunners in the 92nd minute.

However, rather than return to the centre circle and push for a winner, Giroud ran over to the travelling fans and produced a scorpion kick themed celebration - just days after his Puskás award-winning goal against Crystal Palace.

Giroud is certainly staking a claim for a place in the Arsenal staring lineup. 

However, after equaling Ole Gunnar Solskjær's goalscoring record as a substitute, couple with the love fans have for Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud might be forced to remain as Arsenal's impact player this season.

