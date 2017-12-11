Arsenal Fans Rage at Match Saving Striker as Saints Celebration Wreaks of Cherries Comeback

While all Arsenal fans were relieved to see Olivier Giroud's late header nestle into the back of Fraser Forster's net on Sunday to rescue a point against Southampton, not all Gunners were happy to see the Frenchman run off to celebrate.

Some of the Gunners faithful were keen to vent their frustration online, with more than a few tweets criticising the 31-year-old for optimising a small club mentality.

Giroud thanks for the goal but how can u celebrate the equaliser like it was a winnin goal? Sums up d mentality of the man — BIG BEN (@merengue4) December 10, 2017





Completely embarrassing of giroud to celebrate that with 3 mins left, pick the ball out and go for the winner you melt — Bee (@beckytg_) December 10, 2017

Giroud was involved in a similar incident last season when Arsenal visited Bournemouth in January. After falling 3-0 down to the hosts, Alexis Sánchez and Lucas Pérez brought Arsenal back to within touching distance of a point.

I have so much love for Giroud not being arsed about winning the game because he wants to have his celebration — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) December 10, 2017

Giroud celebrating an equaliser against a scrub side when we have 10 minutes left might be the thing I hate most about that donkey. — RH (@Thewristmotion) December 10, 2017

The former Montpellier striker rose highest to meet a cross from Granit Xhaka and rescue a draw for the Gunners in the 92nd minute.

However, rather than return to the centre circle and push for a winner, Giroud ran over to the travelling fans and produced a scorpion kick themed celebration - just days after his Puskás award-winning goal against Crystal Palace.

Giroud is certainly staking a claim for a place in the Arsenal staring lineup.

However, after equaling Ole Gunnar Solskjær's goalscoring record as a substitute, couple with the love fans have for Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud might be forced to remain as Arsenal's impact player this season.