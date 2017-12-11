Bayern Munich Silence Bernd Leno Rumours and Threatening Legal Action

December 11, 2017

Bayern Munich's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, has claimed that the club are "satisfied" with their goalkeeping options in a statement on their official website, slamming German media for reporting that Bernd Leno was eyeing a move to the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian side confirmed that the report was without foundation, with Salihamidžić also backing Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich in the process.

"This story in the Bild newspaper is wrong," Salihamidžić said in the club's statement. "That's total nonsense. We are satisfied with our goalkeepers."

It is also now believed that the club will look to take legal action against the media outlet.

Although this latest report has been rubbished by the club, Bayern Munich could do a lot worse than getting Leno to join their ranks. With ageing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer currently out injured, former VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is filling in the gap.


Already a household name in German football, 25-year-old Leno could go on to be the next long-term option Bayern have in between the sticks in Bavaria. 


Neuer, a former Schalke 04 player, joined Bayern in 2011 when he was the same age as Leno, costing the Bavarians €30m.

Bayer Leverkusen's No.1 would see his release clause at the BayArena drop, allowing a potential suitor to snap up one of the most impressive goalkeepers in European football for just €18m.

