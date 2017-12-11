Champions League Last 16 Draw: Remaining Clubs Learn Fate for First Knockout Round

The draw for the Champions League Last 16 has been made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland as the 2017/18 competition reaches the knockout rounds, producing eight mouth watering ties.

As per the usual draw procedure at this stage, the eight group winners and eight group runners-up were divided into two pots for seeding purposes. Teams from the same country could not be drawn together, while teams that qualified from the same group were also kept apart.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Looking to become the first club to win three successive European crowns since Bayern Munich and Ajax in the 1970s, Real Madrid face a huge tie against a free scoring Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona will resume their old Champions League rivalry with Chelsea.

There will also be a meeting between the two most recent Europa League winners as Manchester United face Sevilla. Manchester City, meanwhile, will play Basel, and Tottenham have been handed a very challenging draw against 2017 finalists Juventus.

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

Basel vs Manchester City

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

First leg ties will be split across the weeks of 13-14th February and 20-21st February, with return games to be played the following month on 6-7th March or 13-14th March.

Those teams who won their group will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.