Crystal Palace vs Watford Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

After the Eagles' endured some late, late heartbreak against Bournemouth on Saturday at the hands of Christian Benteke's ego, Roy Hodgson's side will be desperate to get back out there against Watford on Tuesday evening and put to bed the anguish of missing out on all three points against Eddie Howe's men.

Marco Silva's Hornets are without a win in three games, most recently succumbing to a 1-0 defeat away at Burnley, although they will understandably feel that all three points are there for the taking down in south London on Tuesday, given the morale crushing feeling attached to Palace's game after full time on Saturday.

In perspective, Palace are five games unbeaten and are still yet to lose at home under Hodgson, although they really need to start turning draws into wins - four of those five aforementioned games have seen a share of the spoils.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's London derby...

Classic Encounter

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (AET)

Tuesday's encounter will be a repeat of the 2013 Championship Play-Off Final, which saw a 39-year-old Kevin Phillips find the back of the net from the spot after extra time against the club where he began his illustrious career, propelling the Eagles to the Premier League at the Hornets' expense.

A cagey affair over the course of 90 minutes, Wilfried Zaha's trickery in the additional half hour turned out to be the key moment in the game, drawing the contact from Marco Cassetti to earn his boyhood club a precious penalty in their surprise promotion bid.

Watford battled back after their setback, and almost sent the game to penalties, but for the timely intervention of Joel Ward on the goal line to deny Fernando Forestieri's outside of the boot effort, which ultimately put Ian Holloway's men back in the big time.

Key Battle

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Richarlison vs Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Watford's Brazilian starlet has scored five times and set up a further three so far in his debut campaign in England's top flight, with four of those goals impressively coming away from Vicarage Road, a stat which should strike fear into the Selhurst Park faithful come Tuesday.

In Joel Ward's absence through injury, Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah should continue to deputise at right back as he did against Bournemouth, and will have to be on top of his game against the Hornets' creative source.

The game could be won or lost for Watford down the left hand side, as if Richarlison doesn't take the game to Palace, his counterpart for the Eagles in the shape of Wilfried Zaha may just do so.

Team News

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Palace will go into the game against Watford without their captain Mamadou Sakho, with the Frenchman set to be out for a while due to a muscle tear in his calf suffered against Bournemouth.

The Eagles are still without right back Joel Ward through injury, as well as Connor Wickham and Lee Chung-Yong, whereas Yohan Cabaye will have to be assessed after being withdrawn against the Cherries due to a knock.

Damien Delaney is also unavailable for Hodgson.

For Watford, the injury woes are more significant. Silva finds himself unable to call upon Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Miguel Britos, Stefano Okaka, Isaac Success, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul and Craig Cathcart, whilst he is also without the services of Marvin Zeegelaar after the defender picked up a red card against Burnley.

Potential Crystal Palace Lineup: Speroni, Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Tomkins, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha





Potential Watford Lineup: Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas, Doucoure, Cleverly, Carrillo, Pereyra, Richarlison, Deeney

Prediction

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

There will no doubt have been some dressing room issues for Palace to deal with after the final whistle against Bournemouth, as many in red and blue were visibly frustrated when Christian Benteke robbed Luka Milivojevic of the ball, and even more dismayed to see his spot kick saved.

Hodgson has insisted that the ordeal has been put to bed and that the Belgian has apologised to his teammates, although it remains to be seen whether this Palace side will pull together and aid the forward in his search for a goal by putting in a spirited team performance, or simply play with petulance following Benteke's selfishness.

Waiting in the wings however are a dangerous Hornets side who are decent away from home, and if there is to be any issues with Palace's morale on Tuesday, Silva's men will surely take advantage through their players' individual quality.





Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Watford



