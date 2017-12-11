David Moyes Has 'Compassion' for Fuming Joe Hart as Keeper Dropped in Chelsea Win

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that Joe Hart was furious at being left out of the starting lineup in the club's victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

The England international, who is on loan from Manchester City, was dropped in favour of Adrian against Antonio Conte's side.

Marko Arnautović scored the only goal of the game to guide West Ham to victory against the reigning Premier League champions, with Chelsea struggling to create any clear-cut chances, despite having 70% possession.

"When I came in I said I would tell you straight, I wouldn’t kid anybody," Moyes said, as reported by The Sun.

"I have compassion for the players as well, that’s why it wasn’t easy - but it’s West Ham I have to get results for.

"Joe wasn’t happy and we will get a response," he continued. "He is such a good professional, so experienced that he will be back playing, there is no doubt about that.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Obviously, he wants to play but I’ve got to do what’s best for West Ham and pick the players I think will get us a result."

West Ham will now be looking ahead to their Premier League match against Arsenal on Wednesday, with the two sides meeting again just six days later in the Carabao Cup quarter final.

Matches against Stoke, Newcastle and Bournemouth are all still to come for the Hammers before the new year, with Saturday's win over Chelsea giving the relegation-threatened side a much-needed boost ahead of the busy Christmas period.