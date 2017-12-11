Europa League Last 32 Draw: Arsenal, Atletico, Dortmund & Napoli Among Clubs in First Knockout Round

The draw for the Europa League last 32 has been made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland following the conclusion of the group stage of the continent's secondary competition last week.
As per the usual procedure at this stage of the competition, the 12 group winners and 12 group runners-up were joined by the eight third place teams from the Champions League, split evenly between the seeded and unseeded sides depending on their Champions League record.
Teams from the same country could not be drawn together, while teams that qualified from the same Europa League group were also kept apart.
Playing in the Europa League for the first time since reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2000, Arsenal will now face Swedish club Ostersund after successfully navigating the group stage.
With the best record from the group stage with 16 points from their six games, Russia's Zenit St Petersburg have been paired with Celtic.
As far as the high profile Champions League dropouts are concerned, Borussia Dortmund must play a tough Atalanta side (pictured below), while Atletico Madrid were drawn against Copenhagen, and Napoli against fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig.
2017/18 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw:
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Nice vs Lokomotiv Moscow
Copenhagen vs Atletico Madrid
Spartak Moscow vs Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens vs Dynamo Kyiv
Celtic vs Zenit St Petersburg
Napoli vs RB Leipzig
Crvena zvezda vs CSKA Moscow
Lyon vs Villarreal
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg
Partizan Belgrade vs Viktoria Plzen
Steaua Bucharest vs Lazio
Ludogorets Razgrad vs AC Milan
Astana vs Sporting CP
Ostersund vs Arsenal
Marseille vs Braga
The unseeded teams were drawn first and will play the first leg at home, meaning the seeded clubs will have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg.
All first leg ties will be played on Thursday 15th February, while the return legs will take place one week later on Thursday 22nd February.