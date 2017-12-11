Europa League Last 32 Draw: Arsenal, Atletico, Dortmund & Napoli Among Clubs in First Knockout Round

The draw for the Europa League last 32 has been made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland following the conclusion of the group stage of the continent's secondary competition last week.

As per the usual procedure at this stage of the competition, the 12 group winners and 12 group runners-up were joined by the eight third place teams from the Champions League, split evenly between the seeded and unseeded sides depending on their Champions League record.

Teams from the same country could not be drawn together, while teams that qualified from the same Europa League group were also kept apart.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Playing in the Europa League for the first time since reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2000, Arsenal will now face Swedish club Ostersund after successfully navigating the group stage.

With the best record from the group stage with 16 points from their six games, Russia's Zenit St Petersburg have been paired with Celtic.

As far as the high profile Champions League dropouts are concerned, Borussia Dortmund must play a tough Atalanta side (pictured below), while Atletico Madrid were drawn against Copenhagen, and Napoli against fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

2017/18 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw:





Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Nice vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Copenhagen vs Atletico Madrid

Spartak Moscow vs Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens vs Dynamo Kyiv

Celtic vs Zenit St Petersburg

Napoli vs RB Leipzig

Crvena zvezda vs CSKA Moscow

Lyon vs Villarreal

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg

Partizan Belgrade vs Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest vs Lazio

Ludogorets Razgrad vs AC Milan

Astana vs Sporting CP

Ostersund vs Arsenal

Marseille vs Braga

The unseeded teams were drawn first and will play the first leg at home, meaning the seeded clubs will have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg.

All first leg ties will be played on Thursday 15th February, while the return legs will take place one week later on Thursday 22nd February.