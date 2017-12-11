Everton & West Ham Monitoring Belgian Striker After Outstanding Form in Foxes Youth Team

A number of Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping an eye on Leicester City youngster Josh Eppiah.

The 19-year-old striker is yet to feature in the Foxes first-team, however, his impressive performances with the U23 side could see him called into the senior squad this season.

💪Josh Eppiah makes his presence known as the Foxes seek a late winner... pic.twitter.com/yDbIOqkZLV — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2017

Eppiah was named as the player of the tournament in the Hong Kong Citi Soccer Sevens in May and has been impressing scouts up and down the country in the youth ranks at Leicester City.





Everton, West Ham and Stoke are just a few of the clubs keeping an eye on the Belgian U19 international, according to a report from ESPN.





The Toffees will be all too aware of the danger Eppiah can bring to their side after seeing the youngster score an outstanding volley against their U23 side at the start of December.

Happy to continue our run yesterday 12 games unbeaten happy to get the winner against Everton aswell⚽️💥🙏🏾 — Josh Eppiah (@JoshEppiah) December 2, 2017

Former Leicester City manager Crag Shakespeare, who is now part of Sam Allardyce's backroom staff at Goodison Park, is understood to be a big fan of Eppiah and has likely persuaded the club to look at the young striker.

With a good record of bringing through young players, Everton could be the perfect destination for Eppiah if he wants to make an impact in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The likes of Jonjo Kenny, Ademola Lookman, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all seen plenty of game time in the Toffees' first-team, with the latter two able to cement their place in Everton's starting lineup.