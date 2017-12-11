Ex-Liverpool Star Danny Murphy Claims That Sam Allardyce Should Still Be West Ham Manager

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy has suggested that he believes Sam Allardyce should still be manager at West Ham.

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Debate, ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy said Allardyce should still be Hammers boss. 

Murphy claims that Allardyce was unlucky to lose his job and that his style of play, which is well-known was one of the reasons for his sacking.

"I thought what he did at Bolton was unbelievable over a long period of time, developed them and their squad and since then really probably West Ham was one of the longest ones (jobs) he had and I thought they were developing really well.

"He got a bit unlucky there I thought losing his job, I know there's always a bit about the style thing with West Ham, but getting them up, keeping them mid table, playing some good stuff.

"He had a bad second half to the season just before he left and I think he's more than capable (of developing Everton)."

West Ham sacked Allardyce back in 2015 and replaced him with Slaven Bilic. In the Hammers last year at Upton Park, the Croatian led them to fifth in the table and only four points away from Champions League qualification.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, since leaving Upton Park West Ham have been slowly plummeting. Bilic was sacked after a poor start to the season, and the club brought in ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes, much to the dismay of the Hammers faithful.


Murphy's comments are correct as Allardyce, although not everyone's cup of tea, stabilised a club that was sinking at the time. The ex-England manager has grown this reputation of building teams back up and bringing them to a point in which they are again stable. 

Unfortunately for Allardyce, when he brings the team back to where they should be, he is given the boot. However, if the Englishman can do a good job at Everton, he could possibly remain there for quite some time. 

