Ex-Liverpool Star Danny Murphy Claims That Sam Allardyce Should Still Be West Ham Manager

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Debate, ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy said Allardyce should still be Hammers boss.

Murphy claims that Allardyce was unlucky to lose his job and that his style of play, which is well-known was one of the reasons for his sacking.

Don’t care what people think at West Ham Sam Allardyce is a good manager. What they were doing at letting him go God only knows. — Ian Sing (@LarnerSingLtd) December 10, 2017

"I thought what he did at Bolton was unbelievable over a long period of time, developed them and their squad and since then really probably West Ham was one of the longest ones (jobs) he had and I thought they were developing really well.

"He got a bit unlucky there I thought losing his job, I know there's always a bit about the style thing with West Ham, but getting them up, keeping them mid table, playing some good stuff.

Everton since Sam Allardyce was appointed:



4-0 vs West Ham

2-0 vs Huddersfield

3-0 vs Apollon Limassol

1-1 vs Liverpool



The Big Sam effect. ⚽🔵 pic.twitter.com/SYqY0qUjMh — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) December 10, 2017

"He had a bad second half to the season just before he left and I think he's more than capable (of developing Everton)."

West Ham sacked Allardyce back in 2015 and replaced him with Slaven Bilic. In the Hammers last year at Upton Park, the Croatian led them to fifth in the table and only four points away from Champions League qualification.

However, since leaving Upton Park West Ham have been slowly plummeting. Bilic was sacked after a poor start to the season, and the club brought in ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes, much to the dismay of the Hammers faithful.





Murphy's comments are correct as Allardyce, although not everyone's cup of tea, stabilised a club that was sinking at the time. The ex-England manager has grown this reputation of building teams back up and bringing them to a point in which they are again stable.

Sam Allardyce is now managing his 7th Premier League team



Bolton

Newcastle

Blackburn

West Ham

Sunderland

Crystal Palace

Everton



That must be the record? pic.twitter.com/rWIMvQ3eUg — Danny (@The_GFP) November 30, 2017

Unfortunately for Allardyce, when he brings the team back to where they should be, he is given the boot. However, if the Englishman can do a good job at Everton, he could possibly remain there for quite some time.