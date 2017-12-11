Former Liverpool Striker Claims £70m Transfer for 'Proper Player' Is Vital to Reds' Turnaround

December 11, 2017

Michael Owen has claimed that completing a deal to bring Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, coupled with the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta, could turn Liverpool's fortunes around.

The Reds have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe this season, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Philippe Coutinho offering the club devastating pace and creativity in attack.

However, defensively Liverpool still aren't at the races and Owen believes that finally completing a deal to sign Van Dijk could be the key to offering a long-term title challenge to the Manchester clubs.

"Van Dijk is a proper player," Owen told BT Sport (via HITC). "If they can get him and Keïta in midfield, things are looking up."

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool confirmed that Keïta would be joining their ranks in 2018. 

However, the circus that surrounded the club in their pursuit of Van Dijk left many fans frustrated at the underwhelming amount of new faces at Anfield.

Liverpool were forced to publicly apologise after reportedly 'tapping up' Southampton's star defender during the summer, with the Reds appearing to miss out on the chance at signing the Dutchman despite Van Dijk having his heart set on a move to Anfield.

With Liverpool currently 16 points behind Manchester City, talk of a title challenge this season seems to be premature. 

However, if the club can hold onto their star plays and reinforce their defence, the Reds could be favourites to lift the Premier League trophy next season.

