Fulham Starlet Ryan Sessegnon on Manchester United's Wishlist for January Transfer

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho has been given the all clear to secure the signing of Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon for £50m during the January transfer window.

According to Sun Sport, the west London club are resigned to losing the talented England U19 international as United look to solve their troublesome left back position. 

The young defender has long been admired since he broke into the Championship side's first team after making his first-team debut in an EFL Cup match against Leyton Orient aged 16 years and 81 days . 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, his reputation grew significantly, as one of the country’s most exciting prospects for the future when he finished as the joint-top scorer at the recent European Under-19 Championships, which England won for the first time.


The Red Devils may need to act decisively as Tottenham Hotspur are also reported interested in Sessegnon and see him as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, who himself has been linked with a move to United.

Although recognised primarily as a defender, Sessegnon can also play further forward as a winger and has an eye for goal. He has four goals so far this season, including a hat-trick in Fulham's 5-4 win over Sheffield United. 

