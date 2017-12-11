Furious Jose Mourinho Laments Referee Following Manchester Derby: City Were Lucky

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hit out at referee Michael Oliver following his performance in the 175th Manchester Derby on Sunday, and then claimed Manchester City have been lucky.

The Portuguese saw his side fall short against their bitter rivals at Old Trafford, and have now slipped 11 points behind them in the Premier League table.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

A number of incidents occurred in the game, and the one that Mourinho was really irate about was the decision to yellow card Ander Herrera for simulation by Oliver.

The Spaniard took a tumble in the area under a challenge from Nicolas Otamendi in the second half and was cautioned after being deemed to have tried to cheat.

After the game, a seething Mourinho said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them. My first reaction is I feel sorry for referee Michael Oliver because he had a very good match but unfortunately he made an important mistake.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It is like last season, exactly the same. You can speak about anything you want, you can bring any football theory, you can bring the stats, the ball possession, you can bring everything you want but, like last season, it is a huge penalty in a crucial moment of the game."

The bitter former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter boss then took a swipe at the nature of the Citizens' two goals, adding: "I think when you see Manchester City play, you expect Manchester City to score great goals, not to score two disgraceful goals.

"They are the last goals you expect to concede against a quality team like Manchester City, two very bad goals... with a rebound. Incredible lucky or unlucky, depending on your perspective."