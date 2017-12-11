'He Isn't Happy': Alan Shearer Reveals Rafa Benitez's Frustrations in Newcastle Role

Former Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has revealed that Rafa Benitez was frustrated with the club's unwillingness to get him the players he wanted before the start of the season.

The Spanish boss, who secured Premier League promotion for the side after spending a season in the Championship, has seen the Magpies drop to 16th place on the league table after a string of disappointing results.

And the Toon legend hopes that owner Mike Ashley will show himself the door soon, with the club now up for sale.

Shearer also told CNN that he had a conversation with Benitez before the commencement of the campaign, and the manager pointed out that he wasn't satisfied with the level of ambition in the market.

“Without sounding too biased, it’s a great football club,” Shearer said (H/T the Sunderland Echo).

“Their love, their passion for football in Newcastle is incredible – 52,000 every other week whether you’re in the Premier League or the Championship.





“I think it’s a very good opportunity for somebody to come in and hopefully take the club on and for it to be successful and win a trophy. Their last trophy was in 1969. It’s been such a long time.

“I was fortunate enough to play at Wembley twice in the FA Cup. We were beaten on both occasions, but we arrived back to a hero’s welcome.

“They have a world-class manager in Rafa Benitez. I hope he’s given the tools to be able to show that.

“I spoke to him before the season started and he was pretty frustrated in that he hadn’t been given what he thought he was going to get. They are where they are.”