Jose Fonte Brushes Off Comments From Owner as 'Ignorance' as First-Team Return Questioned

December 11, 2017

West Ham centre-back José Fonte has joined teammate Robert Snodgrass in responding to comments made by the Hammers' owner, David Sullivan.

Snodgrass, who is currently out on loan with Championship side Aston Villa, publicly responded by sarcastically tweeting his thanks for the "support" the West Ham owner had given him. 


However, Fonte just labelled the comments as "ignorance" and insisted that was all he had to say on the matter.

"It's ignorance. I'm not going to say anything. It's not going to change who I am. It's not going to change what I do," Fonte told Sky Sports.

"I'm going to keep being the good professional that I am. I am going to keep working hard to try and help my team-mates and the manager. What has been said has no effect on me or who I am."

Following their fantastic victory over Chelsea at the weekend, and with Arsenal up next for David Moyes' side, all eyes are on what the Hammers are doing on the pitch. 

However, Fonte is unsure about his position at the club and insists a decision about his future at West Ham doesn't lie with him.

"That decision is not for me," he continued. "I am 33 years of age. I have 500 or 600 appearances. I know what I have done in football. I know how hard I have to work to be in this position.

"It makes no difference to me. I will still continue to be the same guy I have always been."

