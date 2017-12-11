Luke Shaw Demands £5m Severance Package from Manchester United to Leave Old Trafford

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has demanded a £5m pay off from the club in order for him to be shipped out from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2014 from Southampton for around £33.5m - making him, at the time, the world's most expensive teenager.

The England international was brought into the club during Louis van Gaal's first transfer window, and during his inaugural campaign he featured fairly regularly - making 21 appearances across all competitions during the 2015/15 term.





However, in September 2015 Shaw suffered a horrific leg break which ruled him out for almost a year, and when he returned to action there was a new man at the helm; Jose Mourinho.





Since the Portuguese manager has taken over the reins at Old Trafford the former Southampton youth academy graduate has been limited to only 23 appearances, with just three of those coming this year.

The left-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United throughout this campaign following a reported falling out with the Red Devils boss.

It is thought fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are keen on signing the Englishman, however were put off in January due to United's £20m price tag in their attempts to recoup some of their outlay from three years ago.

But, it is now thought that the north west giants are willing to cut their losses, although the report states that Shaw will only agree to leave Old Trafford if his £5m severance package is met - £3m more than the reported figure on the table from the club.

"Shaw will not make it easy for the club to show him the door in January", a Manchester United source told The Sun.

"The club have one figure in mind while he has another for severance pay. They are way off of each other.

"He wants to get his career moving again, but he is not going to do United a favour if they do try to force him to leave."

It is thought that Mourinho may well consider offering his still young left-back out on loan in January in order to allow him more time to decide on his player's future.