Mark Clattenburg Expects Gabriel Jesus to Face Dive Ban But Admits Punishment is Harsh

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has stated he expects the league officials to hand Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus a two-match ban for his 'dive' during their 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, but that the punishment could be considered a harsh one.

The 20-year-old enraged Red Devils fans by falling to the floor inside the area from what seemed to be the slightest of touches from Chris Smalling.

Everton attacker Oumar Niasse became the first player to be punished by the three-man panel earlier in the season, and the now-head of refereeing for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation believes the Citizens' Brazilian will suffer the same fate.

"The incident in the first half is a dive from Gabriel Jesus", Clattenburg wrote in The Times.

"If there is some contact with Chris Smalling, it must be the slightest contact, and he twists his body to make it look like he has been fouled.

"That’s a dive. I think we will see that being looked at by the Premier League and it will be interesting.

"There will be a referee, an ex-player and an ex-manager on the panel and it will depend on what the latter two say.

"The referee will say that it’s a dive but it will have to be a 3-0 verdict for him to receive a ban."

Jesus' dive was not the only incident within the clash that has been deemed as an attempt to con the referee, with United's Ander Herrera shown a yellow card by official Michael Oliver after taking a tumble in the area.

Jose Mourinho was left furious with the decision not to award the penalty, however due to the Spaniard being cautioned inside the 90 minutes, he will not face any further action - something the 42-year-old believes is harsh.





"Ander Herrera’s booking was for a clear dive after he brushed past Nicolas Otamendi and a yellow card was the correct punishment by the referee, Michael Oliver", Clattenburg added.

"Jose Mourinho may disagree but that’s mind games. Mourinho actually had a go at me last year in the same fixture, after I didn’t award a penalty for a Claudio Bravo foul on Wayne Rooney, and he was right on that occasion, but I think when he watches the video of this incident he will realise it was a dive.

"It’s strange that Jesus didn’t get cautioned but could end up serving a two-match suspension, while Herrera is free to play next weekend.

"The punishment should be the same but the law states that Herrera has been dealt with.

"There is an imbalance there. They committed the same offence but they could get a different punishment."