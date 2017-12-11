Marko Grujic Set for Long-Term Move Away From Liverpool as Fenerbahce Show Interest

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is the subject of interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are keen to take the player on an initial 18-month loan deal.

Sporx, as cited by Turkish Football, report that not only do Fenerbahce want to take Grujic on a temporary basis past the end of this season, but they also want the option to make the deal permanent following the end of the 2018/19 term.

If Salah scores in his next game, he'll become the fastest Liverpool player to reach 20 goals for 118 years. pic.twitter.com/Bj5dGDnty7 — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) December 11, 2017

The 21-year-old had been heavily linked with a loan spell away from Anfield in January, with both the Serbia international's agent and boss Jurgen Klopp admitting he needs time on the pitch to progress as a player.





It was thought that the German manager would be open for his up and coming talent to find a short-term club in January, with the hope of him returning and being able to fight on a more competitive level for a first-team spot with the Reds.

If my girlfriend thinks I’ll be watching FC Porto vs Liverpool on the 14th of February instead of taking her out on Valentine’s Day, then she’s absolutely right. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 11, 2017

Maybe even more concerning for the Merseysiders is it is claimed that the Yellow Canaries are confident they can land their man on a full-time basis for around €5m (£4.4m), nearly a third less than the north west giants tabled to secure the star for the future from Red Star Belgrade back in the winter of 2016.

But it comes as no surprise that the fee demanded is so low, with the Serbian only racking up a total of 19 minutes of game time across the Premier League and Champions League this campaign.





Alongside this, with Adam Lallana's return now complete, and already three other midfielders battling it out ahead of Grujic for two regular starting spots, it is unlikely his fortunes will be changing any time soon at Anfield.