Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Not Looking for Excuses as the Toon Army Continue to Slide Down Table

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has said that now is not the the time to be making excuses, following Saturday's 2-3 home defeat to Leicester. 

The Magpies lost their ninth game of the season on Saturday, when striker Ayoze Perez diverted the ball into his own net in the 86th minute. 

Following the final whistle, Benitez was not looking to make any excuses however:

“What I said before and I will say it again, the only way is for players, supporters, staff and everyone to stick together,” Benitez was quoted as saying, by the Sunderland Echo

“It’s not the time to make excuses. It’s the time to analyse what’s going on and improve – quickly.”

The Spaniard was appointed by Newcastle as Steve McClaren's successor back in March of 2016. Benitez failed to prevent Newcastle's relegation in his debut season as boss, however, he subsequently succeeded in getting Newcastle promoted back to the Premier League on his first attempt. 

The Magpies have struggled upon their return to the Premier League however, and having lost six of their last seven games, Benitez's side are dwindling just above the relegation places in 16th place. 

Asked whether he thought his side were capable of beating the drop, Benitez appeared confident:

“Yes, for sure. I think we can do it, but it depends on the other teams.

“If they have two or three chances and they take two of them, then you will suffer. 

“We have to create more chances, if possible, and not give them so many," he continued.

“I think the supporters appreciate it (the effort), but it’s difficult, when you lose another game, to try and explain everything.

“But this team’s working so hard – it’s trying so hard to win games," Benitez added. 

Newcastle will be hoping to secure a much-needed three points when they host Everton on Wednesday night. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters