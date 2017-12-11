Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Not Looking for Excuses as the Toon Army Continue to Slide Down Table

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has said that now is not the the time to be making excuses, following Saturday's 2-3 home defeat to Leicester.

The Magpies lost their ninth game of the season on Saturday, when striker Ayoze Perez diverted the ball into his own net in the 86th minute.

FULL TIME Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City



A tough one for the Magpies to take after a late own goal gives the visitors all three points.#NUFC #125YearsUnited pic.twitter.com/5JqIreW5aF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 9, 2017

Following the final whistle, Benitez was not looking to make any excuses however:

“What I said before and I will say it again, the only way is for players, supporters, staff and everyone to stick together,” Benitez was quoted as saying, by the Sunderland Echo.

“It’s not the time to make excuses. It’s the time to analyse what’s going on and improve – quickly.”

The Spaniard was appointed by Newcastle as Steve McClaren's successor back in March of 2016. Benitez failed to prevent Newcastle's relegation in his debut season as boss, however, he subsequently succeeded in getting Newcastle promoted back to the Premier League on his first attempt.

Newcastle are the 21st team to be promoted straight back to the Premier League after relegation.



Reaction: https://t.co/fXLG2H6DxV #bbcefl pic.twitter.com/Y4ydHzwF2E — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 24, 2017

The Magpies have struggled upon their return to the Premier League however, and having lost six of their last seven games, Benitez's side are dwindling just above the relegation places in 16th place.

Asked whether he thought his side were capable of beating the drop, Benitez appeared confident:

“Yes, for sure. I think we can do it, but it depends on the other teams.

“If they have two or three chances and they take two of them, then you will suffer.

“We have to create more chances, if possible, and not give them so many," he continued.

“I think the supporters appreciate it (the effort), but it’s difficult, when you lose another game, to try and explain everything.

“But this team’s working so hard – it’s trying so hard to win games," Benitez added.

PROGRAMME: You can now read the full feature interview with manager Rafa Benítez from Saturday's 125th anniversary issue online



👉🏽 https://t.co/BbkZnGaVYB #NUFC #125YearsUnited pic.twitter.com/TQl5ffDo0s — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 10, 2017

Newcastle will be hoping to secure a much-needed three points when they host Everton on Wednesday night.