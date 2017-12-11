PSG Resume Talks With Gianluigi Donnarumma's Agent Ahead of Summer Swoop Following Contract Reveal

December 11, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain have resumed talks with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola about the prospect of a summer switch to the French capital following it being revealed that the hot-prospect is still yet to sign a contract with the club that includes a release clause, according to Sky Sports Italia

The 18-year-old made a remarkable u-turn ahead of this season by putting pen to paper at San Siro to secure his future as just 12 months remaining on his deal.

It was thought that this new agreement would feature a €70m release clause, meaning 

Rossoneri would be able to hold out for their desired fee should a fellow European superpower come calling. 

However, it has since been revealed, by Sky Sport Italia correspondent Peppe Di Stefano, that no such document has been signed due to financial issues potentially faced by the club at the end of this term, opening the door once again for PSG. 

"In recent weeks there have been numerous contacts between Mino Raiola and the leaders of the PSG to take him to Paris in June", the journalist said, as quoted by Milan News 24

"There is no clause on the player's contract."

It is reported that the Serie A giants are holding off on writing the terms into the agreement due to the possibility of failing to qualify for the Champions League. 

The report suggests that if that is to be the case, with Gennaro Gattuso's men currently nine points and a game behind fourth-place Roma in the final qualification spot despite their 2-1 win over Bologna on Sunday, then AC would be forced to relinquish some of the big-money and big-name talent they have lined into their squad. 

Donnarumma, who reportedly earns £100k-per-week, is one of these, and if Milan do not find a way to climb back into the Serie A top four, the club may be forced to sell their star for less than the desired fee. 

