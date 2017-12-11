Stuart Pearce Admits Joe Hart Was Disappointed to Miss West Ham's Win Over Chelsea

December 11, 2017

Stuart Pearce has admitted that Joe Hart was disappointed to be left out of West Ham's starting lineup for the 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday. 

Adrian took Hart's place for the trip to Manchester City as the England goalkeeper was not allowed to play against his parent club and the Spanish goalkeeper impressed at the Etihad in a 2-1 defeat for the Hammers. 

Pearce told Talksport: "He’s disappointed that he’s not been playing, but you know the nature of this game. If someone plays well they might keep the shirt."

"Joe is acutely aware that he has to fight for his place, and he’ll do that." 

Hart knows there is pressure on him to win his place back in West Ham’s side, as he will need to be starting to make it to the World Cup with England. He has been England's first choice goalkeeper for a number of years now but his place in Russia is in doubt. 

The 30-year old is on loan at West Ham for the season after a successful loan spell away from Manchester City last season in Italy with Torino. 


Many Hammers fans have been critical of Hart's performances in the 14 Premier League games he has played with West Ham conceding 32 goals so far this season. 

Hart will be hoping to back in the starting lineup when West Ham welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium on Wednesday before they have a big game away at Stoke next weekend. 

