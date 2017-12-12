AC Milan in the Hunt to Sign 'New Christian Eriksen' After Weeks of Scouting

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

AC Milan are reportedly looking into signing Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek, after sending scouts to watch Ajax collectively over the past few weeks.

The struggling Italian giants have been observing the Dutch club closely lately in the knowledge that they have a very young but promising roster of players, and Van de Beek is the man to have impressed the most.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has been dubbed the 'new Christian Eriksen' after making waves in the Eredivisie, and plays a similar role to that the Denmark international did before his move to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Van de Beek, who is now a fully-fledged Netherlands international, was instrumental for Ajax as they defeated league leaders PSV Eindhoven at the weekend. The 3-0 result was their first defeat for three months, and the gap at the top has now been cut to five points with AZ Alkmaar in second and Ajax a further two points behind.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

As reported by Calciomercato, Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is most impressed by van de Beek, who has now scored five goals in his last four games, and could launch into a pursuit for the young star.

Milan are no strangers to having Dutch players - Jaap Stam, Mark van Bommel, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Nigel De Jong, Urby Emanuelson and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to name but a few have all represented the Rossoneri in recent years.

