Arsenal Set to Miss Out on Young Argentinian Striker as Maximiliano Romero Agrees Deal With PSV

Arsenal have hit another snag in their hopes to sign young Argentinian forward Maximiliano Romero as the forward has said to have agreed to move to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad have reported that Romero has entered into a verbal agreement to sign for PSV. The 18-year-old, who plays in Argentina for Velez Sarsfield, has apparently been on Arsenal's radar for a number of years.

Al final, Maximiliano Romero jugará en el PSV de Holanda y no en #Stuttgart. A #Vélez le quedan 10.5 millones de euros y conservará el 10% del pase. El delantero viaja el martes a Holanda para firmar por 5 años. pic.twitter.com/H9LZP5FtWu — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 10, 2017

The Gunners were close to signing a then 16-year-old Romero in 2015, before the forward would have made his professional debut for Velez Sarsfield. However, after he suffered a serious knee ligament injury, Arsenal's deal for Romero never materialised.

Arsenal were said to be still interested in Romero, but reports would suggest that PSV have beaten the Gunners as well as number of other European clubs to Romero's signature. Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart were also reportedly close to an agreement with Romero earlier this month, but the deal fell through.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

Romero is now expected to undergo a medical at PSV at some point in December, where he will also agree a contract which would tie him down at the Dutch club until 2023. The deal will reportedly cost PSV up to €10m plus add-ons.

Romero has four goals from ten appearances in Argentina's Primera Division this season. Still only 18, Romero could prove to be one of the brightest young prospects in Europe should a move to the Netherlands materialise. But for Arsenal it means they have missed out on another young star.