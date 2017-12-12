Arsenal Set to Sign Sevilla Star Steven N'Zonzi for Big Money in First Buy of the Window

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Arsenal are ready to spend big in their first signing of the January transfer window, having agreed a deal to sign Sevilla midfielder, Steven N'Zonzi, according to El Gol.

The north London club have been inconsistent of late and currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table. Gunners are not happy with this position.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is thought that Arsene Wenger has settled on a £35m package to sure up his squad come the New Year. N'Zonzi's return to the Premier League will be broken down into a £32.7m fee and £2.6m being paid in bonuses.


However, this sum will not meet the Frenchman's release clause, which is one of the highest at the club. Sevilla president Jose Castro has stated that he is happy for N'Zonzi to go, however.

"The coaches do not count on him and we have to respect their work," he said earlier this month.

“His clause is one of the highest in the club and we will not fight him.

“The games are won with and without N'Zonzi."

Signing from Stoke City in 2015, the 28-year-old has netted seven times from 90 games for a Sevilla side currently fifth in La Liga. 

Such a high transfer fee early on in the window is not characteristic of Wenger, typically known for his shrewd approach to deals.

N'Zonzi last played in England for Stoke, racking up 109 appearances for the Potters. Previously, he has played for both Blackburn Rovers and the French club Amiens SC. 


His career has taken off in Spain recently and it is thought that this may be the reason for Wenger's willingness to spend big.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Jose Castro has stated that his club will hold out for his release clause to be met, however.


"Sell Steven N'Zonzi? He has two and a half years of contract and a clause of €40m."

Wenger is also trying to keep Mesut Ozil on board at the Emirates to ensure he has a strong midfield come the end of January. N'Zonzi may add to this.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters