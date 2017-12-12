Arsenal Set to Sign Sevilla Star Steven N'Zonzi for Big Money in First Buy of the Window

Arsenal are ready to spend big in their first signing of the January transfer window, having agreed a deal to sign Sevilla midfielder, Steven N'Zonzi, according to El Gol.

The north London club have been inconsistent of late and currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table. Gunners are not happy with this position.

It is thought that Arsene Wenger has settled on a £35m package to sure up his squad come the New Year. N'Zonzi's return to the Premier League will be broken down into a £32.7m fee and £2.6m being paid in bonuses.





However, this sum will not meet the Frenchman's release clause, which is one of the highest at the club. Sevilla president Jose Castro has stated that he is happy for N'Zonzi to go, however.

"The coaches do not count on him and we have to respect their work," he said earlier this month.

“His clause is one of the highest in the club and we will not fight him.

“The games are won with and without N'Zonzi."

Signing from Stoke City in 2015, the 28-year-old has netted seven times from 90 games for a Sevilla side currently fifth in La Liga.

Such a high transfer fee early on in the window is not characteristic of Wenger, typically known for his shrewd approach to deals.

N'Zonzi last played in England for Stoke, racking up 109 appearances for the Potters. Previously, he has played for both Blackburn Rovers and the French club Amiens SC.





His career has taken off in Spain recently and it is thought that this may be the reason for Wenger's willingness to spend big.

Jose Castro has stated that his club will hold out for his release clause to be met, however.





"Sell Steven N'Zonzi? He has two and a half years of contract and a clause of €40m."

Wenger is also trying to keep Mesut Ozil on board at the Emirates to ensure he has a strong midfield come the end of January. N'Zonzi may add to this.