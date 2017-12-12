Arsenal's Europa Opponents Östersunds FK Introduce Themselves With Some Great Twitter Banter

Arsenal's round of 32 opponents in the Europa League Östersunds FK have announced themselves to English football fans with some excellent banter on Twitter.

The Swedish minnows will be hoping to cause a major upset by putting out the Gunners over two legs, but whatever happens the club has already gained the respect and admiration of users of the social platform for their excellent response to Arsenal's welcome tweet.

The Gunners wrote simply 'See you soon' and tagged their opponents, with Östersunds FK

writing back: "See you at Jamtkraft Arena in february! Please make sure that Wenger has fixed his jacket before traveling, it's going to be cold in Ostersund ;) #vigerossaldrig."

Not content with a simple message, they also attached a classic gif of the Frenchman struggling to do up his notoriously fiddly coat.

Wenger has been caught on camera multiple times trying and failing to zip it up, and has now paid the price for his struggles as the target of some truly wicked mockery.

Interestingly, Östersunds FK are managed by Englishman Graham Potter, who is a Solihull-born former player of West Brom, Southampton and Stoke. He may or may not be eyeing the clash as an opportunity to impress in case he ever fancies a route into English football management.