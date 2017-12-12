Arsenal's Europa Opponents Östersunds FK Introduce Themselves With Some Great Twitter Banter

By 90Min
December 12, 2017

Arsenal's round of 32 opponents in the Europa League Östersunds FK have announced themselves to English football fans with some excellent banter on Twitter.

The Swedish minnows will be hoping to cause a major upset by putting out the Gunners over two legs, but whatever happens the club has already gained the respect and admiration of users of the social platform for their excellent response to Arsenal's welcome tweet.

The Gunners wrote simply 'See you soon' and tagged their opponents, with Östersunds FK

writing back: "See you at Jamtkraft Arena in february! Please make sure that Wenger has fixed his jacket before traveling, it's going to be cold in Ostersund ;) #vigerossaldrig."

Not content with a simple message, they also attached a classic gif of the Frenchman struggling to do up his notoriously fiddly coat.

Wenger has been caught on camera multiple times trying and failing to zip it up, and has now paid the price for his struggles as the target of some truly wicked mockery.

Interestingly, Östersunds FK are managed by Englishman Graham Potter, who is a Solihull-born former player of West Brom, Southampton and Stoke. He may or may not be eyeing the clash as an opportunity to impress in case he ever fancies a route into English football management.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters