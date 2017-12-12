Atletico Madrid Stalwart Filipe Luis Takes to Twitter to Expose False Transfer Report

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has taken to Twitter to rubbish a report written by Spanish outlet AS claiming that the Brazilian wants to leave the club.

The report states that agent of Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has claimed that the left-back is looking to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, and a possible move to Turkish side Galatasaray could be on the cards.

💣 ¡Posible bombazo! El representante de Arda Turan, Ahmet Bulut, asegura que "Filipe quiere marcharse del Atlético"https://t.co/ozbitGZPoI pic.twitter.com/O90JEoMBVs — AS (@diarioas) December 12, 2017

He's quoted by AS as saying:

"I am Filipe's agent," Ahmet Bulut said, claiming that he collaborates with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, and that the pair have already made several signings in Turkey together.

"So far I have not talked to any other club for Filipe, but he wants to leave Atlético and that's why I'm going to talk to the club about his possible departure, to see what happens."

While this may have temporarily excited fans in Turkey, the former Chelsea full-back took swift action in debunking the rumour, claiming that "We all know that that is not true!":

Y todos sabemos que eso no es verdad! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/vA17ZgOVhz — Filipe Luis (@filipeluis) December 12, 2017

So there's that! Rumour quashed! Luis seems to remain dedicated to Los Rojiblancos, despite the disappointing season that his side are suffering from.

Atletico find themselves six points adrift from Barcelona at the top of the table, and have already been knocked out of the Champions League - dropping into the second tier of European football.

Luis and Co come up against Danish side Kobenhavn in the Europa League round of 32, and despite the fact that they will be disappointed to be out of the Champions League, the Spanish outfit will now be considered one of the favourites to claim the Europa League title.